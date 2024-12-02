Salt Edge releases an open source solution for SCA and dynamic linking under PSD2

After the EBA published on 21 June 2019 its opinion on the SCA elements under PSD2, addressing the concerns about the industry readiness to implement SCA into practice, it became obvious that many financial institutions were not prepared to meet the requirements. To assist institutions with it, Salt Edge introduces its latest contribution to open source with the code of Salt Edge Authenticator, created to make online commerce safer and increase customer protection in the new world of Open Banking. Salt Edge Authenticator handles all the actions where SCA should be applied: remote payment transactions, accessing payment accounts, and other types of authorization. Any member of the open source community is welcome and encouraged to ask questions and make contributions to the code: iOS App and Android App , and an example of server implementation

No confidential data is processed by Salt Edge during customer journey, as end-users are connected straight to the bank. This way, users of the Authenticator app can be sure that their personal data is handled by their financial institution only.

Salt Edge Authenticator does not replace the bank’s existing authentication solutions, it actually adds one more security layer as mandated by PSD2. Salt Edge has developed the technology taking into consideration the already available in banks authentication solutions so its implementation requires minimal adjustments on the bank’s side to meet the SCA and dynamic linking requirements. An example of server implementation is presented to show Authenticator’s integration with the bank’s infrastructure. In addition to the open source project, Salt Edge also provides support & consulting services. These services include full maintenance and proactive monitoring.



