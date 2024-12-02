Salt Edge partners with NayaOne to offer Open Banking connectivity

The partnership enables hundreds of financial services organisations to build customer-centric financial products based on secure access to accounts in 5,000+ banks globally. NayaOne powers the UK Digital Sandbox built for financial institutions, including banks, insurance companies, tech startups, and industry regulators. With a unified point of access, firms can test a variety of integrated fintech solutions in a Digital Sandbox environment complete with datasets.

The partnership with NayaOne offers their customers easier access to Salt Edge’s Open Banking solutions, removing the complexity of integration and maintenance of connections to thousands of PSD2 channels for account information and new payment capabilities.

Salt Edge’s data aggregation technology automatically structures and categorises bank data fetched via Open Banking channels, while payment initiation enables a faster and more secure payment experience for NayaOne’s clients. The partnership will soon expand to offer Salt Edge’s Open Banking Compliance Solution – a full-service environment for banks and EMIs to meet the strictest regulatory requirements in a matter of weeks.

