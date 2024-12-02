Salt Edge partners Paysafe to streamline onboarding and KYC

The partnership will help Paysafe to implement instant validation of bank account ownership and streamline the onboarding process for the company’s customers in the UK and the EU. In supporting Paysafe, Salt Edge had a clear objective to streamline the company’s customer experience when connecting a bank account with a merchant payment processing or digital wallet account.

Salt Edge’s solution will accelerate onboarding for Paysafe and alleviate the pressure of the traditional manual efforts while mitigating fraud risk. Salt Edge’s Open Banking-powered Account Information API will offer secure access to accounts in banks across the EU and the UK, assuring Paysafe a way to connect and verify bank accounts.

Using Salt Edge Account Information solution, Paysafe will help its EU acquiring and digital wallet customers to confirm their bank accounts. This will allow Paysafe to automatically validate bank account ownership and will eliminate the need for customers to submit documentation showing proof of bank account ownership.