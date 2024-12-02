Salt Edge partners Mooncascade to support PSD2 compliance

The partnership aims to ensure full PSD2 compliance for their customers while supporting improvements in user experience, security, and Open Banking. To be specific, Salt Edge and Mooncascade will develop and provide a series of solutions for financial institutions and fintech companies in order to help them to better respond to the needs of their customers.

Mooncascade officials cited by ffnews.com expressed their commitment to offering quality and security in banking integrations for their clients. They also emphasised how their services and knowledge complement Salt Edge’s offerings, which is why their partnership is able to provide better value to the fintech community. Moreover, both companies believe that the customer journey should be seamless by eliminating friction between stakeholders, but also safe and convenient.

More information about Mooncascade

Mooncascade is an Estonia-based advisory, design, and software development company that has a global reach. The company’s product line-up includes UX/UI design, product development, mobile app development, and web and back-end development.

The company also offers cloud modernisation services with Google GCP, as well as cloud modernisation with AWS, Google Workspace optimisation services, and hands-on workshops.





Other developments from Salt Edge

In January 2023, Salt Edge has announced its expansion to the Hashemite Kingdom market in order to offer its services to banks and financial institutions. Following this expansion, local banks and electronic money institutions were allowed to offer their clients authorised third parties (TPPs), as well as open and secure access to accounts and customer data. These facilities were offered through an application programming interface (API).

Due to Jordan’s regulatory approach when it comes to the interaction between banks and third parties, each financial institution will use the services provided by Salt Edge in order to identify and verify the third party. Furthermore, the partnership allows banks and financial institutions from the region to become Open Banking compliant.

In December 2022, Salt Edge partnered with ebankIT, in order to help financial services providers in Canada, EMEA, and beyond gain access to Open Banking features. The ebankIT Omnichannel Digital Banking Platform offers improved digital transformation for financial institutions of any size and background.

By partnering with Salt Edge, ebankIT can help banks and credit unions to utilise Open Data and expand globally by accessing accounts from over 5,000 banks, meeting Open Banking compliance requirements in Canada, EMEA, and of any global standard.

