Salt Edge parters with Hoxton Capital Management

The partnership aims to support internationally mobile people and expatriates when it comes to analysing their own finances and performing informed financial decisions, including investment. Hoxton Capital specialises in helping individuals achieve their financial aspirations and manage their wealth on their own terms by leveraging a team of skilled experts, as well as new technologies.

The company was looking for a partner that could provide access to multiple banking systems, as well as analyse and interpret the data to gain important insights. Hoxton Capital joined the Salt Edge Partner Programme, which enabled it to gain access to aggregated bank data from more than 5,100 banks in more than 50 countries. The programme also provides access to tools such as merchant identification, high-precision transaction categorisation, and financial behaviour analysis.

Salt Edge’s Open Banking solutions are well suited to meet the complex requirements of Hoxton Management’s clients, as many of them have accounts and assets around the world. Benefiting from a holistic view of their finances from all their accounts is important, especially when considering the possibility of combining assets in different currencies and jurisdictions.

Previous Salt Edge partnerships

In March 2023, Netherlands-based banking corporation ING joined up with Salt Edge to expand Open Banking use cases. ING chose to work with the Canada-based company due to its client-oriented approach and great coverage. The collaboration between the two entities will allow ING to serve more clients in key markets by extending the range of its services. The synergy between the two companies is further highlighted by Salt Edge’s enterprise-level offering, which matches ING clients’ requirements for customisation and flexibility.

In February 2023, Shanghai Commercial Bank partnered with Salt Edge to leverage PSD2 possibilities and create a bespoke banking experience for its customers. Shanghai Commercial Bank (ShaComBank) offers a variety of banking products and services to individuals and organisations in the UK, China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan through its global business network.

As part of this partnership, Salt Edge helped ShaComBank in its endeavour of achieving Open Banking compliance and regulatory standards, applying PSD2 capabilities to online banking, improving the bank's personalised service to consumers, and supporting company development.

In the same month, Salt Edge also worked with software company Mooncascade to support PSD2 compliance. Through this partnership, Mooncascade wanted to ensure complete PSD2 compliance for their customers while supporting improvements in user experience, security, and Open Banking.

