Salt Edge launches new Open Banking solution

The solution intends to simplify ASPSPs’ efforts in checking the third-party providers trying to access users’ account data. With the new solution, end-users can make sure that their data will be available exclusively upon their permission to legitimate and regulated TPPs, while banks and EMIs are assured that the corresponding risk is mitigated by Salt Edge.

Salt Edge is providing an in-house built, standalone solution dedicated to banks and EMIs. Ticking the legal box for banks to verify the status of each TPP trying to gain access to their accounts, the newly launched solution helps financial institutions.

Salt Edge’s TPP Verification is available on the SaaS model and is deployed on ASPSP’s side within a couple of days, being compatible with both dedicated APIs and modified customer interfaces. The information is provided fast and includes data about TPP’s PSD2 role, issuing QTSP, passporting permissions, eIDAS revocation checks, and more.