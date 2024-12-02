Salt Edge launches API V6

This update follows the successful launch of API V5 in 2019. Packed with improvements across various product units and tools, this version is a direct outcome of listening to the clients and Salt Edge’s in-house knowledge and expertise. Through meticulous analysis of feedback and conducting numerous client interviews, Salt Edge has ensured that the new version of its API will deliver exactly what clients need.









Easier integration and a consistent environment

One significant improvement in this version is how quickly integrations happen. Thanks to the endpoints’ optimisation, integrating with Salt Edge’s API is now easier and faster. This means smoother interactions for developers and streamlined endpoint management and maintenance.

Another essential feature is that regardless of the license clients choose to use, the API environment remains consistent. The amendment facilitates smoother and swifter navigation through the documentation due to the revised sections’ content, along with a fresher look. Now, through the migration to API V6, the clients using the Salt Edge license will gain enhanced access and control, being provided with the same API rights as clients with their own licenses.





Real-time capabilities and comprehensive documentation

Due to a broader array of callbacks, the upgraded version facilitates real-time updates, notifications, and event triggers, rewarding all clients’ interactions with a more dynamic and responsive system. An increased selection of callbacks enables clients to gain enhanced capabilities to monitor changes and swiftly address issues, ensuring a more robust and interactive API environment.

API V6 also introduces its new changelog page in the API Documentation. This centralised resource is a go-to guide, providing concise summaries of updates, bug fixes, and new features.





A dedicated feedback form

Additionally, as part of the company’s commitment to enhancing its services, Salt Edge has taken a significant pace towards fostering closer collaboration with its valued clients. They’ve established a dedicated form to gather feedback and technical suggestions directly. This initiative is pivotal in facilitating a more agile and responsive product upgrade cycle. The input and insights will play a crucial role in shaping Salt Edge’s product, ensuring that it aligns precisely with evolving clients’ needs.

The Salt Edge client’s experience is bound to be enhanced yet further by even more updates. Here are some more refinements awaiting Salt Edge’s clients with the launch of the 6th version of the API: