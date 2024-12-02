Salt Edge joins openFinance Advisory Group & Board





The advisory group aims to eliminate potential barriers and promote pan-European engagement and collaboration to foster adoption of openFinance framework API. Salt Edge has joined this community made up of Open Banking and third-party providers (TPPs) from Europe to discuss and consult on business, development, and technical matters linked to the applicability, availability, and evolution of the Berlin Group openFinance standards.

Salt Edge worked with both banks and TPPs from helping them to interact in the Open Banking framework. This experience helped Salt Edge discover which are the main pain points on both fronts and to share this expertise with the Open Banking community.