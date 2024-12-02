Salt Edge integrates with Western Union digital bank pilot in Europe

Backed up by PSD2 compliance, Salt Edge’s solution will enable Western Union to extend the relationship with its customers, and create a new banking experience. By turning to Salt Edge’s PSD2 Compliance Solution, Western Union is leveraging PSD2 possibilities for its customers, making the innovation more secure and allowing regulatory verified TPPs to access the developer portal and the PSD2 APIs in accordance with legal requirements. In the end, the final user has an upgraded customer experience, using the new multi-currency bank account service.

With plans underway to launch a Western Union digital bank pilot in Europe, being PSD2 compliant will allow the company to offer customers a streamlined experience as they look to expand their service portfolio.







