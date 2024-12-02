Salt Edge, FintechOS to boost the banking experience in Europe

The partnership is meant to provide innovative and secure technology services to joint clients within the banking industry. The agreement will reportedly enable financial institutions, banks, and EMIs, already using FintechOS’ high productivity fintech infrastructure (HPFI) to improve both the speed and quality of their regulatory compliance with the PSD2, as well as other global Open Banking standards, particularly within Europe.

Salt Edge solution for strong customer authentication – Mobile SCA, as well as the company’s other contributions to greater financial transparency and security for end-users, complement the benefits of FintechOS’ technology. Banks and financial institutions can now reportedly attract and retain customers who are in search of quick access to personalised banking experience, with a deeper level of security.

Partnering with Salt Edge, clients already using FintechOS’ digital banking and insurance vertical solutions will gain access to a broader range of possibilities when it comes to personalised products and services available via reportedly seamless experiences.