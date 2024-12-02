Salt Edge and Supernovae Labs announce partnership

The partnership is aimed at to providing Italian financial institutions and third-party providers a new way of aggregating bank data and initiating payments powered by PSD2.

Most Italian consumers and businesses are multi-banked, the concept of “being married to a bank for life” being long forgotten. As a 2020 report revealed, Italy’s end-users are mostly interested in saving time (57%) and ease of use (45%) when it comes to using digital banking. These figures can be easily extended to the 60% of the respondents in another survey who have stated to physically visit the bank a maximum of 2 times per year. The relationship between consumers and financial institutions is substantially changed, by putting the customer back at the center and allowing them to choose the services that fit their needs best.

Understanding the rapidly evolving paradigm, Salt Edge and Supernovae Labs are offering an open banking platform, ensuring connectivity to thousands of banks from over 50 countries worldwide. The collaboration between these two companies will help financial institutions leverage open banking opportunities and provide their clients with even more customer-oriented services, including getting an aggregated view of account data from the EU and other parts of the world, alongside the interpretation of it into financial insights, and initiate payments from banks across Europe.

Salt Edge’s Open Banking Gateway is providing connections to over 5.000 banks worldwide for account aggregation and enables payment initiation from more than 2.500 FIs in Europe. There are so many use cases emerging from these possibilities, from retail banks, lenders, credit bureaus to accounting companies, ecommerce, and others.



