The collaboration aims to offer a better financial experience to UK businesses and a better understanding of their customers’ behaviours and habits. RiseUp embeds Salt Edge’s Open Banking capabilities into its platform to simplify money management through AI-driven insights, behavioural technology, and real-time data analytics.

RiseUp leverages AI and Open Banking to deliver optimised financial experiences that drive growth and improve KPIs. Salt Edge provides expertise in secure bank connectivity and regulated access to Account Information Services (AIS) and Payment Initiation Services (PIS) for its customers across 50 countries.











Meaningful action from Open Banking data

Salt Edge believes that Open Banking has become increasingly standardised, and the differentiating factor lies in the ability to create value from the data it offers. By leveraging RiseUp’s AI-driven insights and behavioural analysis and Salt Edge’s secure platform, the collaboration offers businesses a way to adopt better customer engagement and move away from data aggregation. This will support financial institutions to better identify key financial moments and help customers take action for saving, lending, or building financial well-being long-term.

RiseUp believes that the key focus of utilising data is how to transform it into meaningful action. Its partnership with Salt Edge tackles this idea, combining its compliant infrastructure with RiseUp’s AI to support fintechs and financial institutions in identifying key moments and driving customer engagement. RiseUp’s mission is to unlock growth by moving beyond data aggregation and supporting individuals in making better financial decisions.

Salt Edge’s goal is to bring a more connected financial experience to the UK’s users and make financial management more intuitive, personalised, and secure. Its suite of offerings, such as AIS and PIS, ensures that RiseUp can, in turn, deliver simpler access to real-time financial data and enable improved payment solutions while maintaining security and compliance with the industry’s regulatory requirements.