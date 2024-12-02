Salt Edge and Kindgeek announce Open Banking partnership

As financial services keep on becoming increasingly digital, opportunities for the development of more efficient financial services and the advancement of economic growth are brought forth, and in this fast-paced, competitive environment businesses need to continue to optimise their processes and digitally personalise their offerings. Modern companies of the likes of Kindgeek and Salt Edge are looking to assist enterprises with building and launching trustworthy, Open Banking-enabled fintech products as they work towards future innovation.





Open Banking and what the Salt Edge – Kindgeek collaboration entails

By partnering with Salt Edge, Kindgeek is enabled to evolve into a one-stop shop with limitless opportunities related to Open Banking technologies. As it has connectivity to more than 5,000 financial institutions worldwide, Salt Edge provides an extensive range of Open Banking solutions, including Open Banking compliance for EMIs and banks, account aggregation and payment initiation for PFMs, accounting companies, lenders, and ecommerce, and any other enterprises looking to innovate. As such, an increased number of companies from separate industries globally are enabled to add a new and secure payment method and receive instant access to bank data, whereas banks and EMIs are provided with expedited access to Open Banking and SCA compliance solutions.











As per the information detailed in the press release, a digital wallet for managing personal finances and financial goals developed in the UK is now combining Salt Edge’s Open Banking solutions with Kindgeek’s web and mobile software development platform in an effective manner. Having become an improved and Open Banking-compliant financial management platform, the e-wallet currently serves more than half a million clients.

Commenting on the announcement, Alina Beleuta, Chief Growth Officer of Salt Edge advised that together with Kindgeek, they are enabled to extend their reach and assist more companies in developing innovative solutions. The companies have a common goal of simplifying varied business types and helping them integrate advanced services into their offerings, increasing business agility, and customer satisfaction, while also being compliant with Open Banking regulatory requirements.

Furthermore, Yuriy Gnatyuk, COO of Kindgeek added that the company is looking forward to collaborating with Salt Edge to help drive innovation alongside transformation within the fintech industry. Per their statement, the collaboration enables them to leverage Salt Edge’s expertise related to Open Banking, whereas Kindgeek’s software development capabilities are set to enhance Salt Edge’s product offerings. The spokesperson further said that together, the companies are aiming to create impactful solutions to help businesses and individuals alike succeed in the fintech industry.





