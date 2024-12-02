Salt Edge, A2A to support Open Finance in Jordan

The strategic collaboration looks to assist local financial institutions in meeting the regulatory requirements set by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ). Together, A2A and Salt Edge are to unlock opportunities in Open Banking by leveraging Salt Edge’s extensive global bank connectivity and A2A’s middleware and integration expertise.





Salt Edge – Access to Arabia (A2A) partnership details

The CBJ has taken an important step towards modernising the financial services landscape in the Kingdom, having unveiled comprehensive guidelines for Open Finance services that apply to all banks operating within its jurisdiction, as well as to online payment and money transfer companies under its supervision and control. The pioneering initiative is in alignment with evolving global trends in financial services, facilitating secure financial and banking data sharing with third-party providers through advanced API technology while adhering to existing regulatory frameworks.

Per the announcement information, the partnership with Salt Edge positions A2A to guide Jordan-based financial institutions in complying with CBJ’s progressive Open Finance regulations within a three-month timeframe. It also provides connectivity to an extensive network of more than 5,000 global financial institutions. By integrating with other banks’ APIs, Jordanian financial institutions are enabled to focus on creating successful use cases, while simultaneously leveraging both A2A’s and Salt Edge’s Open Banking expertise.











Led by visionary regulators of the like of the CBJ, the Middle East has seen considerable advancements within its financial sector, with Jordan particularly being at the forefront of this transformation. With increased demand from the market and a regulator committed to innovation, the stage is set for Open Finance to revolutionise the region’s financial landscape, and fintech applications, small and medium-sized enterprises, merchants, lenders, and corporations are embracing the potential of Open Banking-powered solutions. Within this context, A2A and Salt Edge are pivotal in Jordan’s digital transformation, helping ensure financial institutions stay ahead in the dynamic regional financial industry.

When commenting on the announcement, A2A officials advised that they are looking forward to partnering with Salt Edge to help banks and financial institutions benefit from the power of Open Banking. Per their statement, Salt Edge’s expertise in Open Banking is set to be invaluable in helping A2A deliver a solution that is truly tailored to the needs of banks, financial institutions, and their clients alike. More to this point, Salt Edge representatives added that together with A2A, they are committed to supporting the Kingdom’s vision of a digital future through Open Banking and unlocking new possibilities for both businesses and individuals.





A2A, Salt Edge’s offering and mission

A Jordan-based, software solutions company, A2A specialises in advanced banking middleware systems and electronic delivery channels for financial institutions, including banks, payment service providers, microfinance institutions, card services companies, and mobile network operators. Trusted by over 72 banks across 14 countries in the Middle East and North Africa regions, A2A’s systems simplify operations and enhance customer service, having the goal of enabling full customer self-service and enhancing convenience and innovation in the financial industry.

An Open Banking solution provider, Salt Edge looks to empower banks, credit unions, lenders, accounting firms, and fintech companies worldwide. It facilitates compliance with Open Banking regulations and enables access to a network of over 5,000 bank channels globally through a single API, providing end-users with unified and easily accessible bank data across their accounts. What is more, Salt Edge has expanded its services to Saudi Arabia and Jordan in response to the growing interest in Open Finance within these dynamic markets.

For more information about Salt Edge, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.