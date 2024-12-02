Salmon launches Salmon Credit

A Seamless Credit Access Solution

Salmon Credit grants customers easy and flexible access to credit, funding their daily spending needs without requiring a separate loan application for each purchase. Customers will see their initially awarded credit limit increase as they make more purchases and repayments with Salmon Credit, subject to certain conditions being met. This new product will initially be available exclusively to existing Salmon customers and will later become open to the general public as well.

Salmon Credit customers will be able to either instruct Salmon to disburse their available limit to any Instapay-enabled bank account or e-wallet, or make payments at locations accepting QR Ph, including those of GCash, PayMaya and many others, which are widely used by millions of Filipinos.

Officials from Salmon said the launch of Salmon Credit marks a significant milestone. The Salmon App now offers many interactive features to make it simpler for existing customers to get, use and repay credit. This product has integrated QR Ph payment functionality and can be accessed via the Salmon App. Salmon Credit is particularly well suited for the Philippines, where merchants enabled to process QR Ph purchases outnumber those with Visa/Mastercard terminals by a factor of 10:1.