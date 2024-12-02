Sage launches new e-invoicing and accounting solutions

Sage One Invoicing is an entry-level version of Sage One Accounting that enables sole traders, self-employed consultants and other micro-business owners to produce professional quotes and invoices.

Sage One Payroll is an online payroll solution that can be accessed 24/7 and provides local tax and legal compliancy. The solution also supports unlimited earnings (owed to employees) and deductions (what the employee owes). Furthermore, the software can calculate employees’ net salaries or wages, as well as deductions such as Pay-as-You-Earn (PAYE) and contributions to National Housing Fund (NHF), National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), pension and life insurance.

Sage One Invoicing allows small business owners to quote and invoice on-the-go from their PC or mobile device. The solution also supports real-time reports and dashboards so customers can monitor the outcome of quotes and track their e-invoices, while monitoring gross profits.