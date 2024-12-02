Sage launches invoicing functionality powered by Stripe

Users of Sage Business Cloud Accounting now have full invoice functionalities in addition to the payment services Sage offers. They say that this partnership allows companies to fully digitise all invoicing and get paid through credit and debit cards in real-time, rather than spend time manually collecting and chasing down payments.

The digital invoicing services powered by Stripe allows invoices to be sent electronically, which the customer can view on any device (hosted in Sage Business Cloud) and pay from anywhere, anytime.

Sage is also launching a new user experience where customers have the option to activate payment and invoice services in less than five minutes from within their software. From there they can take payment over the phone or online with a Pay Now button, as well as create personalised invoices on the go using the Sage mobile app.