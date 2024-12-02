Sage joins forces with MarketInvoice

The new partnership aims to raise alternative finance awareness among Sage users and will enable them to directly access funding from MarketInvoice investors via their accounting software.

MarketInvoice has built technology to use data from the software to speed up the application and trading process, meaning businesses using Sage 50 can now raise finance against their outstanding invoices almost instantly.

In July 2014, MarketInvoice and online accounting software company Xero, have entered a strategic partnership to provide businesses access to funding.