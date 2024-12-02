The company initially launched its operations in the UK, and now plans to make its embedded services available across Europe and North America. This will enable banks, fintechs, and software platforms to implement accounting capabilities directly into their products, allowing their SME and sole trader customers to save time while staying compliant and making better business decisions.

Additionally, the expansion will support partners to deliver branded accounting and related features without the cost of developing their solutions from zero.





Improving how partners serve SMEs

Sage’s solution is designed to offer platform partners the capabilities they need to deepen customer engagement, drive loyalty, and grow. The expansion into new markets follows a growing demand from SMEs for simplified business management tools embedded directly into the apps they already utilise. It also allows access to financial tools such as bookkeeping, reporting, and compliance, without switching platforms or disrupting existing workflows.

SMEs around the world are demanding all-in-one solutions that simplify daily operations and manage money in real time. By expanding Sage’s embedded services, the company meets the needs and demands of clients, banks, and platforms seeking to offer accounting capabilities implemented in the apps SMEs use every day.

The expansion enables partners to meet more of their customers’ financial needs while providing a unified, safe, and compliant experience. By leveraging Sage’s headless APIs, they can accelerate time to market, reduce development time, and minimise technical challenges.

Additionally, platform partners can deliver tailored solutions using modular accounting features that match their specific customer needs. This will, in turn, boost their customer engagement by making their apps more useful and central to daily workflows. This way, partners can unlock new revenue streams through monetizable features.

The modular service allows platforms to embed multi-dimensional general ledgers, real-time financial reporting, and customisable insights and analytics. Depending on the region, additional functionality such as carbon accounting, collaboration with accountants and more may be available. All features are modular and white-labelled, letting partners control how they’re branded and delivered, while benefiting from Sage’s proven expertise.