SAFQAT online B2B marketplace launches in UAE

Replacing traditional one-on-one interactions, SAFQAT provides a one-to-many model that focuses on the supplier-buyer connection. The SAFQAT platform aims for suppliers to reach restaurants, caterers, supermarkets, and grocery stores with a click making this platform a one-for-all business solution.

SAFQAT provides market access to 2000+ active buyers and helps suppliers to access potential buyers worldwide. It offers commission-free transactions for both buyers and sellers.

SAFQAT will also allow members to try and test the products before their final purchase orders, thereby mimicking the advantage of a conventional purchase process.