SadaPay teams up with Mastercard for issuing debit cards





SadaPay has recently obtained an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license from the State Bank of Pakistan. The fintech is expected to issue over three million cards over the next five years, which should serve a segment of the country’s unbanked and underbanked population, with a focus on solving payment pain points for freelancers and the self-employed.

A SadaPay account can be opened from any smartphone with a selfie and a picture of the user’s National Identity card. There are no monthly fees, no transaction fees, and account holders are eligible for three free withdrawals per month from any ATM across Pakistan. Interbank transfers under EUR 120 to any institution in Pakistan are processed instantly and free.

The SadaPay debit card can be used for in-store or online purchases, all of which can be tracked using the app and via instant transaction notifications.