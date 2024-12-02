SABB launches supply chain finance solution

The move is in line with Vision 2030’s initiative to increase financing for the SME sector and to meet the customers’ needs.

The “payables finance” concept is based on buyer risk where the seller bears the cost of discounting. This product gives suppliers access to funding based on the credit standing of their buyers and without using their own credit lines.

This solution will open up new avenues for customers to better manage their budget by classifying payables as commercial without classifying them as financing in their balance sheets. It also gives the customer better opportunities to negotiate credit terms and prices with suppliers.