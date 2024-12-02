SaaScada partners with Partes





Following this announcement, the collaboration between SaaScada and Partes is expected to provide banking software and Embedded Finance solutions which will be customised to the needs of the Swiss financial industry.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

As financial services are modularised and integrated into clients’ lives through the use of Open Banking, Embedded Finance, and contextual banking, this is set to enable financial institutions to reach new users, platforms, and businesses in order to expand their offerings, while allowing customers to enjoy securely and efficiently integrated solutions as well.

Throughout this partnership, Partes is set to provide Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions that are built on the SaaScada platform. At the same time, the partners aim to establish an alternative platform to the already existing core banking services in the region of Switzerland, as well as to allow a controlled transformation to a modern and secure system architecture.

In addition, the partnership aims to accelerate the development of the financial services industry by offering flexible and scalable SaaS tools. Partes will combine its expertise and customised Embedded Financial services with SaaScada’s cloud-native core banking platforms in order to deliver improved products to FIs in the region. Furthermore, both companies will focus on enabling an alternative that enables banks and enterprises to adapt faster and establish themselves as a trusted provider in the financial sector in the future.

Through the incorporation of the BaaS tool based on the SaaScada platform, Partes will be enabled to offer its clients and users a comprehensive and flexible solution, while also allowing them to expand their financial tools quickly and efficiently. The platform will also enable banks to achieve a controlled digital transformation, as well as to reduce dependency on existing legacy technology.



