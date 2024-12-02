SaaS startup Clear raises USD 75 million

The funding round was led by Kora Capital, Stripe, Alua Capital, Think Investments, and existing investors. Clear said it will use the funding to accelerate its expansion into B2B credit and payment along with expansion into international markets. Clear termed this capital infusion as ‘acceleration fuel’. With this Series C round of funding, Clear has raised USD 140 million in equity since its inception with backing of investors such as Y Combinator, Composite Capital, Elevation Capital, Sequoia Capital, and Founders Fund.

On the overseas foray, Clear is first targeting the Middle East and Western Europe markets as it looks to extends its SaaS play. Later, it would be looking into Latin America and South-East-Asia. Clear platform caters to large enterprises, SMBs, and individuals. The product suite involves invoicing, GST, range of managed services & credit, I-T, TDS, and wealth management solutions.

Clear recently acquired yBANQ and made the announcement in July 2021, marking its expansion into B2B payments. yBANQ helps businesses with payments collection, reconciliation, and automated bookkeeping.