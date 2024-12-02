SaaS provider Rivero partners with Postfinance

The partnership is mean to support scheme license compliance processes with Rivero's SaaS product ‘Kajo’ at Postfinance. PostFinance has been recently onboarded with Rivero's SaaS platform 'Kajo' to digitalise its processes to ensure compliance with license rules of international payment networks.

Rivero is a privately held company based in Switzerland, with a focus on simplifying card payments operations. Rivero offers two Software-as-a-Service Products called Amiko and Kajo.

With Amiko, Rivero empowers card issuers to move to end-to-end digital fraud recovery and dispute resolution, using cardholder self-servicing. And with Kajo, Rivero enables all players in the payment ecosystem to streamline their scheme compliance process.







