SA-based Mama Money, Western Union partner, as remittance sector recovers

The partnership enables Mama Money’ customers to send money to their loved ones around the world via Western Union’s Global Network. Since 2017, Mama Money has grown, starting with six employees in 2015 to over 120 staff members in 2020. This growth is attributed to how the company has reduced the cost of remittances through a mobile app that helps foreign nationals in South Africa send money home to their families, according to the official press release.

At first, Mama Money remitted only to Zimbabwe, now the fintech’s footprint covers more than 50 countries, providing services to Africa, Asia, and Europe. The partnership with Western Union is set to enable Mama Money’s access in the international money transfer business. The company’s customers in South Africa will be able to send money from their phones for payout in over 200 countries and territories around the world through Western Union’s network.