S-Payment and Weat cooperate on the integration of giropay/paydirekt

The aim of the cooperation is for WEAT to integrate the giropay/paydirekt payment method for the sale of mineral oil at the fuel pump (pay-at-pump) into its Mobile Payment Hub (MPH) platform. WEAT petrol station customers who want to offer this payment method can integrate it into their payment infrastructure via the MPH. Giropay/paydirekt should be implemented by mid-2022 at the latest.

WEAT operates the Mobile Payment Hub (MPH) platform to standardise the acceptance of app payment methods at gas stations. Connected filling stations can use the WEAT platform to collect fuel purchases from their customers directly from apps or via the payment methods integrated into vehicle infotainment systems. The MPH controls the communication between the app and the cash register or petrol pump in a standardised format and takes care of the app payment process. S-Payment coordinates the implementation of giropay/paydirekt in the WEAT platform within the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe. GIZS takes care of the technical and commercial integration.