Rupifi raises venture debt from Trifecta Capital

The company will use these funds to scale its existing B2B credit and payments products offered to small businesses transacting on B2B marketplaces.

Rupifi plans to use this venture debt investment to scale their partnerships with financial institutions, build a strong portfolio for their partner marketplaces and add value to them as an embedded and integrated partner, as representatives say.

Through its offerings Rupifi is helping underserved small businesses to get access to institutional credit. Their embedded B2B BNPL product is currently integrated with B2B marketplaces across industries including FMCG, grocery/kirana, pharma, medical equipment, fashion, food/HoReCa and agriculture.