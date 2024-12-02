Rubean expands security approvals from Mastercard and Visa

Users who use PhonePOS will now be able to accept payments that exceed EUR 50 from Mastercard and VISA cardholders by entering their PIN code. This expands the possibilities of using Rubean's new payment acceptance solution. Until now, payments could only be accepted without entering a PIN code up to a maximum of EUR 50 per transaction.

Rubean is a provider of software-only POS solutions, with security approvals. In addition to the payment schemes, the PhonePOS software has also been pilot approved by the German Banking Industry Committee and by the Payment Card Industry council for mass rollouts, worldwide.

In Germany, the Sparkassen has launched Sparkasse POS nationwide using PhonePOS. Other major Rubean customers are the BBVA and Global Payments. The PhonePOS solution, which is installed as an app on a smartphones, is aimed primarily at smaller businesses.