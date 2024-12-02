RTGS.global joins Temenos Exchange





As a result of the new relationship, Temenos banking customers will have access to the RTGS.global Liquidity Settlement System, which makes real-time, inter-bank settlement of wholesale FX possible on a PvP basis, in both developed and emerging market currencies.

The RTGS.global Liquidity Settlement System facilitates simultaneous transfers of liquidity in the traded currency pair. This is done point-to-point between banks, so there’s no need for an intermediary in the flow of funds. Interested banks can conduct a Proof-of-Value within a dedicated staging environment to test the system, ahead of formal trialling and becoming a live participant.

Temenos Exchange offers pre-integrated and approved fintech solutions that can be deployed on top of Temenos’ open platform – enabling banks to accelerate the creation of new financial services while reducing development costs.