



The launch follows the publication of RS2’s latest whitepaper, How to solve banks’ legacy system challenges while controlling risk, which highlights that up to 70% of banks’ IT budgets are consumed by maintaining outdated infrastructure.











The push for modernisation comes as financial institutions face increasing pressure to compete with fintech challengers, meet evolving customer expectations, and comply with tightening regulatory standards. The upcoming ISO 20022 migration deadline in November 2025 further intensifies the need for banks to upgrade core systems or risk operational inefficiencies and non-compliance.

RS2’s orchestration solution provides an alternative to system overhauls. Instead of replacing existing infrastructure, the AI-powered layer integrates with legacy platforms, offering a low-risk path to digital transformation. The layer supports real-time payment optimisation, dynamic transaction routing, and fraud prevention.





Payment processing through AI

The orchestration layer manages payment transactions end to end, leveraging machine learning and predictive analytics to improve authorisation rates and reduce processing failures. It uses data-driven decision-making to determine the most efficient and cost-effective route for each transaction, thereby minimising costs and improving the overall efficiency of payment operations.

Fraud prevention in payments is also a core focus. The AI layer uses real-time anomaly detection to identify and mitigate fraudulent activity, reducing the need for manual oversight. Its self-hosted architecture ensures that sensitive customer data remains within the bank’s control.

Beyond operational improvements, RS2’s orchestration layer enables banks to gain deeper insights into customer and merchant behaviours. This visibility allows institutions to deliver hyper-personalised services, automate compliance workflows such as AML and KYC, and launch targeted customer engagement initiatives that drive revenue growth.

RS2’s AI-enabled orchestration layer represents a strategic move toward scalable, intelligent modernisation in banking. By bridging legacy systems with AI technology, the solution helps financial institutions to future-proof their infrastructure, improve the customer experience, and maintain compliance.