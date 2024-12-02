The US-based global cruise brand has joined Tungsten via DocuSphere, a provider of accounts payable (AP) automation services that was acquired by Tungsten in 2014.

Tungstens workflow product integrates with the JD Edwards Accounts Payable software that Royal Caribbean currently uses. Following its acquisition of DocuSphere, Tungsten can now provide customers who use AP automation software from JD Edwards, Oracle and SAP with an enhanced solution to their AP needs.

In recent news, Tungsten Corporation has unveiled that is helping to finance UK companies by providing them with access to cash.

