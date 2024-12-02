Royal Bank of Canada, Wave to integrate management platform for online banking

The offering will enable RBCs small business clients to manage their full business financial services needs, from banking and bookkeeping to invoicing, in a single place.

The management suite will upgrade the way small business owners manage their finances. The interface will provide owners insights into their business by combining their banking and accounting information under one view, which will help them make more informed decisions.

In addition, business owners can leverage Waves suite of services, like invoicing in virtually any currency, automated billing, and the ability to digitally manage receipts and track expenses