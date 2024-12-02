Royal Bank of Canada signs agreement with VersaPay

As part of the agreement, RBC will offer its business customers VersaPay ARC, an integrated accounts receivable solution, under the RBC brand.

More than that, as part of the agreement, RBC will offer the solution to its business customers, with support from the VersaPay team. The bank has already introduced the service to select clients with the first RBC customer already signed. By signing up for the new service, RBC clients can offer an enhanced customer experience, reduce manual effort and operational costs, gain greater insight into their customers accounts, and get paid faster, claims the company.