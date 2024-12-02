Roqqett launches frictionless payments solution

Roqqett Pay is a single-click checkout solution that takes users straight through to their bank’s authenticating process on their phone without the need to upload card details. By replacing cards with the customer’s smart phone, the process creates a secure purchase journey, and avoids the fees and chargebacks associated with regular card payments.











Augmenting transactions with cost-effective solutions

Roqqett Pay is on average 74% cheaper for businesses compared to major card issuers, as per the press release. The solution also supports business growth and resolves cash flow challenges with instant settlements, meaning all payments are received at point of purchase. For some businesses, this means receiving payments before items are even shipped – a lifeline for businesses with smaller margins.

Roqqett launches with its first customer, FairFX, a multi-currency card provider. With the help of the UK-based Open Banking platform, FairFX card holders can instantly top up their card using their banking app, helping them to easily manage their money, no matter where they are travelling.

Officials from FairFX said that when it comes to moving money, the top priorities for customers are security and speed. Roqqett offers their customers both. As a solution, it’s been easy to integrate to their application, with just a few lines of code. They’re both saving money, with much lower transaction fees, and enhancing their customer experience.

Roqqett’s representatives said they’re thrilled to be launching their game-changing solution at Open Banking Expo in 2023. The current economic climate is particularly harsh on businesses, with operating costs and fees associated with selling products higher. They believe the company offers all online businesses a lifeline, with lower fees and a faster and simpler customer experience that helps to convert sales.





Previous news from Roqqet

Roqqett was founded in 2020 with the goal of making payments frictionless and fast. In November 2022, Roqqett was acquired by the Equals Group. The acquisition provided Roqqett with tools unavailable to other Open Banking solutions, including multi-currency IBAN’s with instant gross settlement.





More information about Roqqett

Roqqett Limited is an Open Banking innovator. The company was founded in 2020 with a mission to become the most desirable way to pay at online checkouts for both businesses and consumers. Roqqett was acquired by Equals Group in November 2022, providing it with access to unique tools such as multi-currency IBANS’s with instant gross settlement.