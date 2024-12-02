RootAnt raises USD 1.46 mln in seed investment round

The funds will be used for expansion in Singapore, the rest of Southeast Asia, and Japan, with an aim to provide both anchor corporates and SMEs with new solutions on its platform, as well as R&D, and the development of its multi-tier financing platform.

RootAnt operates a cloud transaction banking engine and specializes in embedded financing for enterprises, connecting financial institutions with new tech solutions, data sources, enterprise systems, blockchain networks, and business partner platforms.

The company is planning to launch other financial solutions this year that will cover verticals such as SME finance, green finance, Islamic finance, and supply chain finance.