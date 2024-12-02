Romanias new public procurement IT system to be tested at end-July

„Today the ones who launch new documents still use the SEAP system, with small adaptations, so that they have the necessary functionalities and to help in launching the procedures, nut the assumption of the National Agency for Public Acquisitions is that starting with July 31- August 1, we will see, in a national testing phase and free testing for all users. The new public acquisition system, the famous SICAP. How much the testing will last and what the next stages will be, at the moment we can’t say clearly, but through the contract, they should succeed this operation very fast,” according to the president of the National Agency for Public Acquisitions.

He added that a priority of the new legislative package is represented by the procedures transparency. “The applicable norms, a least for the classical and sectorial acquisitions are mandatory procedures that will be present in the online area.”

In addition, he underlined the importance of these new regulations because the annual public acquisitions amount EUR 15 billion and represent 10 percent of Romania’s GDP.

He also admitted that the new legislation, which transposes the European directives in public acquisitions field, was adopted with a delay, but according to him, the delay is the smallest one from the ones registered at EU level.