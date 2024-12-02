Romania: Banca Transilvania selects Misys to expand retail banking services

The implementation of Misys FusionBanking Essence Online and Mobile banking services has led Banca Transilvania to an 80% market increase in the last four years.

According to research from digital consultancy company Gemius, Romania has the highest number of internet users in South East Europe, with 8.8 million web users in December 2013, approximately 48% of the population.

Findings also reveal that for 2014, Romania’s mobile traffic makes up 7% of total internet traffic, up from 3% in 2013.

Misys provides a portfolio of banking, capital markets, investment management and risk solutions to more than 2,000 customers in 130 countries.