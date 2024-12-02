Rollins transitions to Wesupply for EDI service

Moving to Wesupply’s OneTime solution enables Rollins to become fully outsourced, with no software or hardware required in-house.

Rollins plans to make further use of the OneTime solution by adding new customers to their electronic trading hub over the next twelve months.

Founded in 1999, Wesupply is an electronic business-to-business (B2B) service provider that enables global supply chains to exchange data. Wesupply provides a fully managed, outsourced B2B integration service, using an approach that enhances supply chain collaboration between independent organisations. Companies across a range of industries, such as retail, building, CPG, energy and manufacturing rely on Wesupply to manage information flows for their extended supply chain processes.

In recent news, Tembé DIY and Building Products, a building and DIY equipment supplier, has moved to Wesupply for an outsourced, fully managed EDI service.