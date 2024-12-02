Roll selects Fireblocks to boost security for social money

By using Fireblocks’ MPC-based wallet infrastructure, all ERC20 social money minted on the Roll platform will be protected. Roll will also be adding USD 30 million in insurance for its creator community that’s launching social money, according to the official press release.

Roll aims to give creators such as Whaleshark and Terry Crews, a decentralised way to monetise their brand and share value with their community as they’re building it for a Web3 audience.