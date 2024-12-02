Robinhood secures additional USD 320 mln in Series F funding round

At the beginning of May 2020 Robinhood raised USD 280 million in the first part of this Series F funding round. The top-up to the round came from new investors IVP, who have invested in the likes of Dropbox, Twitter, Klarna, and TransferWise, and TSG Consumer Partners. The latest round of funding now puts the fintech’s valuation at around the USD 8.6 billion mark, up from the USD 8.3 billion valuation it gained in May 2020.

In April 2020, Robinhood pushed back its anticipated UK launch after having announced in November 2019 that it was due to launch in Q1 of 2020. According to a spokesperson for the fintech, the delay was not as a result of Covid-19 or the recent outages Robinhood had experienced.