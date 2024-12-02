Robinhood raises USD 660 mln in latest funding round

According to FOX Business, the new fundraising is an extension of the Series G round which was announced in August 2020, when D1 Capital Partners invested USD 200 million in the company, and will give Robinhood an USD 11.7 billion valuation, representatives said.

The new cash is coming from new and existing investors in Robinhood, including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, DST Global, Ribbit Capital, 9Yards Capital, and D1 Capital Partners.

Robinhood's latest fundraise will take the amount of capital it has raised from investors in 2020 to around USD 1.25 billion, and the total amount of capital secured to more than USD 2 billion, according to Reuters calculations based upon PitchBook data.