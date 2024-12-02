



As part of its latest launch, Robinhood rolled out Robinhood Strategies, Robinhood Banking, and Robinhood Cortex, intending to support access to several financial services, including private wealth management and private banking. According to the official press release, the suite of new features is set to deliver additional benefits to Robinhood Gold members.











What will the suite offer to users?

Robinhood Strategies





At the time of the announcement, Robinhood Strategies was available to all Robinhood Gold members, with the company planning to roll out the feature to all customers in April 2025. Aligning with users’ objectives, Robinhood Strategies provides personalised, expert-managed portfolios directly in the company’s app. Robinhood’s team supports customers with insights, enabling them to understand how and why their money moves so that they can invest with more certainty. The product does not impose any management fees over USD 100,000 for Robinhood Gold members, minimising how much they spend on investing. Other potential benefits include a 0.25% annual management fee for all customers with a yearly cap of USD 250 for Robinhood Gold members, access to diverse stocks and ETFs, interactive portfolio, simulated future returns, and increased control.





Robinhood Banking

Coming later in 2025, Robinhood Banking is set to be a platform that provides the private banking experience to Robinhood Gold members, equipping them with access to traditional checking and savings accounts with additional benefits. Among the potential capabilities, Robinhood mentions access to private banking services, receipt of 4% APY on savings, additional perks such as tickets to events, net worth tracking, and the ability to open accounts for family members.





Robinhood Cortex

As an AI investment tool, Robinhood Cortex is developed to offer real-time analysis and insights that support users in improving how they navigate the markets, identify opportunities, and stay updated on current market trends. The product focuses on optimising the trading and investing experience by supporting Stock Digests and Trade Builder. For Stock Digests, Robinhood Cortex is set to generate a summary of what is impacting a stock, while for Trade Builder, the new capability can deliver insights about price signals, technical, market news, and analyst reports, among others.





