Rize, MX partner for embedded finance solutions

Rize and MX expect the partnership will help customers reduce development time and costs. The referral-based partnership gives existing and potential clients access to Rize's banking infrastructure and compliance programme, as well as the ability to link bank accounts from over 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs through MX's secure data connectivity network. Beyond connectivity, MX uses machine learning to clean and enrich transaction data.

Together, MX and Rize will reportedly be able to better serve growing organisations and provide them with the banking and data tools to reach scale and product parity with competitors.