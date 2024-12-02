



Following this announcement, Ripple’s new partnerships with Revolut and Zero Hash marks a significant expansion for RLUSD stablecoin, aiming to challenge the overall USDT and USDC market dominance.

In addition, as the Donald Trump administration also emphasised the importance of the US dollar-backed stablecoins to the country’s economy, Ripple USD intends to disrupt traditional digital assets through the use of Ripple Labs’ networks. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Ripple x Revolut x Zero Hash partnership

Throughout this initiative, Ripple Labs’ RLUSD is set to be listed for secure and efficient trading in different markets. At the same time, both Revolut and Zero Hash customers currently have the possibility to access RLUSD on both XRPL and Ethereum (ETH) networks, as both companies focused on optimising the manner in which clients move funds across the world, making the process more secure and efficient.

In addition, the strategic partnership will enable RLUSD to gain more organic users in the near future, as the company will prioritise the process of growing its customer base and ensuring an improved experience for new and already-present clients. Meanwhile, the integration of RLUSD with Revolut and Zero Hash will have a long-term impact on the XRP$2.39 price action, as the rising on-chain activity of XRPL will eventually increase the overall demand for XRP in the long haul.