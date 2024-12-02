Ripple enables AMEX to roll out blockchain cross- border B2B payments

With the integration of Ripple into the American Express FXIP platform, non-card payments can be routed through Ripple’s real-time payment network, known as RippleNet. Compared with traditional payment processes, blockchain-enabled payments can improve international transactions by simplifying connections with intermediaries and providing immediate end-to-end visibility into the transaction status and cost.

Initially, Ripple will connect American Express’ customers to Santander in the UK, providing instant, trackable, cross-border payments. RippleNet is helping remittances from American Express customers in the US to reach UK bank accounts through Santander. Moreover, Ripple’s payments network has the capability to allow American Express to connect with customers across the globe.