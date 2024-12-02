Ripple adds RLUSD to payments platform as usage grows

The move marks an expansion in the stablecoin’s utility, targeting enterprise-level transactions. The integration allows RLUSD to be used within Ripple’s payment flows, with current use among selected customers including BKK Forex and iSend. The company says this is aimed at improving operational efficiency in cross-border treasury activities.

Enterprise use case driving RLUSD expansion

Introduced in December 2024, RLUSD is positioned as a compliance-focused stablecoin intended for enterprise rather than retail use. The asset, pegged to the USD, has reached close to USD 250 million in market capitalisation and has recorded USD 10 billion in trading volume since its launch.

Officials from Ripple stated that RLUSD is increasingly being used across various financial applications, including as collateral in both decentralised finance (DeFi) and traditional finance trading environments. The company also noted growing interest from non-profit organisations that are exploring stablecoins for streamlined donation flows.

RLUSD is now available on multiple digital asset platforms, with Kraken being the latest exchange to list it. Other partners and exchanges include LMAX Digital, Bitstamp, Bullish, and Zero Hash. These listings are expected to expand RLUSD's availability to both institutional and retail participants.

According to representatives from Ripple, the asset's adoption has exceeded internal forecasts. The company also plans to expand RLUSD’s use within Ripple Payments to more customers over time.

Ripple has positioned the asset to meet a range of financial use cases such as facilitating settlement for cross-border payments, providing liquidity for remittance and treasury needs, and acting as collateral in on chain markets for real-world assets.





Other developments from Ripple

In a separate development from March 2025, Ripple Labs submitted a trademark application for ‘Ripple Custody,’ suggesting potential expansion into digital asset custody services. The filing included provisions for software related to the custody, transfer, and storage of cryptocurrencies, fiat currencies, and other digital assets. It also covered financial custodial services aimed at asset management and storage, along with peer-to-peer financial data transmission and Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions for digital asset custody.