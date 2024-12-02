Ricoh Canada launches e-invoice presentment and payment service

Through the e-invoice presentment & payment service, customers are able to leverage Ricohs expertise in business process outsourcing, business information scanning centers and strategic partnerships to create a customized e-solution that integrates to their existing AP and AR processes.

Common challenges such as resending misplaced or lost invoices, manually matching payments to past invoices, chasing down outstanding accounts and dealing with customer inquiries are all addressed with Ricohs e-invoice presentment & payment service.