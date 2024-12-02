Rho Technologies launches its corporate credit card





Holders of Rho’s new card can choose to maximise their cashback up to 1.75%, extend repayment terms, or pursue some combination of the two, and they can alter these terms up to four times a year to adapt to changing business needs.

The Rho card is a suite product that offers a centralised dashboard, digital receipt uploads, and built-in spend limits and category restrictions. Customers can authorise an unlimited number of both virtual and physical cards, on which they can place individual spend limits. The Rho card is seeking to replace existing corporate credit card programs, and it appears well positioned to do so.