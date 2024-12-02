RHB Group launches SME financing mobile app





The new mobile app automates the customer onboarding process and adds a new dimension of digitalisation to the process of submitting financing applications. It enables customers to interact with RHB’s relationship managers via mobile app and submit applications remotely and securely, without having to physically meet their relationship managers or visit any RHB branch.

The app also allows business owners to apply for RHB BizPower Relief Financing of USD 11.724 to USD 236.686, for a maximum tenure of up to seven years.